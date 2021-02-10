TCW Group Inc. Sells 462,626 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 93.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 462,626 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 32.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 99,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 16,175 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 101.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.