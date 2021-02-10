Technology General (OTCMKTS:TCGN) Shares Up 344.5%

Shares of Technology General Co. (OTCMKTS:TCGN) shot up 344.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 2,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 2,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.05.

About Technology General (OTCMKTS:TCGN)

Technology General Corporation engages in the manufacture of deep-drawn metal-formed products, and ice crushing and shaving equipment; manufacture and distribution of spray coating and industrial mixer systems; and sale of its products to various users primarily in the United States. It operates in three divisions: Precision Metalform, Eclipse Systems, and Clawson Machine.

