Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Hits New 1-Year High at $137.26

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $137.26 and last traded at $136.99, with a volume of 102695 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.58.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.28.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

