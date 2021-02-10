Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.74

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.74 and traded as high as $28.60. Teck Resources shares last traded at $27.51, with a volume of 3,470 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22. The company has a market cap of C$14.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64.

In other Teck Resources news, Senior Officer Robin Sheremeta sold 5,000 shares of Teck Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.05, for a total value of C$100,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$601,500.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

