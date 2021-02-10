Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) (TSE:TCS) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.88

Shares of Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) (TSE:TCS) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$64.88 and last traded at C$63.58, with a volume of 14561 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$60.37.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 target price on shares of Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) lifted their target price on Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their target price on Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$52.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$912.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.05.

Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) (TSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$30.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.30 million. Research analysts predict that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

