Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Up 10.5%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)’s stock price shot up 10.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.66 and last traded at $3.59. 19,014,813 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 20,686,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on TELL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,471,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 18,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 39,624 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

