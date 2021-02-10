Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Up 10.5%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)’s stock price shot up 10.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.66 and last traded at $3.59. 19,014,813 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 20,686,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.
Several research firms have weighed in on TELL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.62.
Tellurian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TELL)
Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.
