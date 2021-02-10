Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $33.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Tempur Sealy International traded as high as $29.84 and last traded at $29.70, with a volume of 5176 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.36.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TPX. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $28.75 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

In related news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $1,181,550.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,170.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 353,100 shares of company stock worth $9,394,269. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 348.0% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 84,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 65,774 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1,284.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,956,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

