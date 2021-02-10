Tendies (TEND) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $70.34 Million

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded up 35.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. In the last seven days, Tendies has traded up 106.7% against the U.S. dollar. Tendies has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $70.34 million worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tendies token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00052072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.56 or 0.00277730 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 83.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00115719 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00072445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00086520 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00064245 BTC.

About Tendies

Tendies’ total supply is 7,925,734 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,525,734 tokens. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

Tendies Token Trading

Tendies can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

