Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.55 EPS

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $3.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Shares of THC traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.65. 2,727,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,958. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $52.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.22.

In related news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 500,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $20,345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $16,341,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,494 shares in the company, valued at $38,339,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,699,527 shares of company stock worth $69,075,186. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

