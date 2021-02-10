Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Shares Gap Down to $51.60

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.60, but opened at $48.00. Tenet Healthcare shares last traded at $49.89, with a volume of 13,348 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.22.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average is $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -396.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marie Quintana sold 2,440 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $100,869.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at $214,471.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $168,346.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,823.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,699,527 shares of company stock valued at $69,075,186 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 147.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 137,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

