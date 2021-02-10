Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Shares Gap Down to $51.60

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.60, but opened at $48.00. Tenet Healthcare shares last traded at $49.89, with a volume of 13,348 shares.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.22.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average is $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -396.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.
In other news, EVP Marie Quintana sold 2,440 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $100,869.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at $214,471.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $168,346.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,823.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,699,527 shares of company stock valued at $69,075,186 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 147.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 137,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:THC)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
