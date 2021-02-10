Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Holdings Raised by Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. Tennant makes up about 1.5% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Tennant worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Tennant alerts:

NYSE:TNC traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.54. The stock had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,760. Tennant has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $85.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

In related news, COO David W. Huml sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $34,090.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,019.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 3,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,640 shares in the company, valued at $10,923,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,401 shares of company stock worth $3,107,984 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.