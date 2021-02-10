TENT (TENT) 1-Day Volume Tops $482,844.00

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 10th. One TENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TENT has traded 55.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. TENT has a market capitalization of $4.06 million and $482,844.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TENT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00055895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.38 or 0.00282441 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00114659 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00077554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00086091 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.00202373 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT’s total supply is 32,596,240 coins and its circulating supply is 32,519,148 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app

Buying and Selling TENT

TENT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.