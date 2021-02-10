TenX (PAY) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 10th. TenX has a total market capitalization of $15.42 million and $52.77 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenX token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TenX has traded up 33.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00059746 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $512.34 or 0.01146809 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00056054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006345 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00029935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,506.34 or 0.05610140 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00020601 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00045773 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00033168 BTC.

About TenX

PAY is a token. It launched on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,492,997 tokens. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars.

