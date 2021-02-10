Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Shares Down 12.9%

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)’s share price fell 12.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.20 and last traded at $46.80. 7,030,410 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 3,587,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.76.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDC. Bank of America raised shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.30.

Get Teradata alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $270,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,899,328.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $153,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,561.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,971 shares of company stock valued at $757,577 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Teradata by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Teradata during the third quarter worth about $136,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Teradata during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Teradata by 12.5% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Teradata during the third quarter worth about $293,000.

About Teradata (NYSE:TDC)

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.