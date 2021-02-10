Terra 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $455.99 Million (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. In the last week, Terra has traded up 193.1% against the dollar. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.16 or 0.00013721 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $2.94 billion and approximately $455.99 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008749 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 58.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 985,833,319 coins and its circulating supply is 476,298,882 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars.

