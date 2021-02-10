TerraCredit Price Up 103.2% Over Last Week (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One TerraCredit coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraCredit has a market capitalization of $319,354.45 and $72,738.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TerraCredit has traded 103.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 55.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 66.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TerraCredit Profile

TerraCredit (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com.

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

TerraCredit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

