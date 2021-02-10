Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Tetra Tech worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 56,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $540,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 59,112 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total transaction of $7,315,701.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,904,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,839 shares of company stock valued at $26,402,092. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $136.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.61 and a 12-month high of $143.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 20.86%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

