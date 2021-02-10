Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) dropped 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.92. Approximately 36,270,578 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 10,828,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.12.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 25,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.