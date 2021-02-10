TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$110.00 at National Bank Financial

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its price target upped by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$90.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cormark boosted their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$100.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$99.08.

Shares of TSE TFII traded up C$0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$100.60. The company had a trading volume of 482,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,237. TFI International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$23.21 and a 1-year high of C$103.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$73.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$64.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.68.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

