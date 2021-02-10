TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$110.00 at National Bank Financial

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its price target upped by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$90.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cormark boosted their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$100.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$99.08.

Shares of TSE TFII traded up C$0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$100.60. The company had a trading volume of 482,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,237. TFI International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$23.21 and a 1-year high of C$103.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$73.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$64.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.68.

About TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

