TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.92% from the company’s current price.

TFII has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.47.

TFII stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.97. 12,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,999. TFI International has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $78.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.46. Sell-side analysts expect that TFI International will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in TFI International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in TFI International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

