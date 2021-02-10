TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to $115.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 43.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.17.

TFI International stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,257. TFI International has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $81.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.56.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

