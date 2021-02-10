TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Raised to $89.00 at Credit Suisse Group

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TFII. TD Securities upped their target price on TFI International from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on TFI International from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of TFI International to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.92.

TFII stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.32. The stock had a trading volume of 45,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,999. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. TFI International has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $78.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.36.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

