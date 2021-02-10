Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Thales in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THLEF remained flat at $$93.62 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88 shares, compared to its average volume of 569. Thales has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.20 and a 200-day moving average of $83.68.

Thales Company Profile

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; and training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces, as well as digital security solutions.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF)

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.