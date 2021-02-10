Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Thales in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THLEF remained flat at $$93.62 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88 shares, compared to its average volume of 569. Thales has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.20 and a 200-day moving average of $83.68.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; and training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces, as well as digital security solutions.

