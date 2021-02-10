Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Thales in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Thales in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Thales alerts:

Shares of Thales stock remained flat at $$93.62 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 88 shares, compared to its average volume of 569. Thales has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.68.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; and training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces, as well as digital security solutions.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.