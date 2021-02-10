The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Stock Price Down 7.2%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER) fell 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.42. 5,107,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 2,575,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WTER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Alkaline Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of The Alkaline Water in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Get The Alkaline Water alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35.

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%. The company had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of The Alkaline Water by 277.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 344,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 252,997 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of The Alkaline Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Alkaline Water during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of The Alkaline Water by 66.7% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Alkaline Water by 99.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the period.

About The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER)

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.