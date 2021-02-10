The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.97

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.97 and last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 8784 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TBBK. TheStreet raised The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.66.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 80,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 33,177 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.
The Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBBK)
The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.
