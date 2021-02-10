The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.97

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.97 and last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 8784 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TBBK. TheStreet raised The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.66.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The Bancorp had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Research analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 80,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 33,177 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBBK)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

