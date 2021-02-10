The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,176 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in The Boeing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $257.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The Boeing from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $215.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.62. The company has a market cap of $125.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

