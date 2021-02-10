The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 114.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,664 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballast Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The Boeing from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boeing stock opened at $215.12 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $349.95. The stock has a market cap of $125.41 billion, a PE ratio of -27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

