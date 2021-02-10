The Cannabis ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:THCX)

The Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,509 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 631% compared to the typical volume of 343 call options.

Shares of The Cannabis ETF stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.63. 25,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,339. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.81. The Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

