The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.46.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $56.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $62.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.03.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 3,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $196,634.88. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $16,271,776.64. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,178,710 shares of company stock worth $60,181,669. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,750 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 7,732.8% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,462,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,906 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 778.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,019,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,961 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,394,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,244 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

