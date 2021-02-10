The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect The Cheesecake Factory to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $50.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $57.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens raised The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Argus raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

