The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Earns Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 28.94% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.06.
Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.13. The company had a trading volume of 40,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,223. The Clorox has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.75 and its 200 day moving average is $210.50. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.
In related news, EVP Eric H. Reynolds sold 1,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $378,315.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,855.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 468,528 shares of company stock valued at $94,686,881. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in The Clorox by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in The Clorox by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Clorox by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in The Clorox by 1,928.4% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 69,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,966,000 after purchasing an additional 65,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.
About The Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.
Featured Article: Quantitative Easing
Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.