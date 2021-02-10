The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Earns Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 28.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.06.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.13. The company had a trading volume of 40,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,223. The Clorox has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.75 and its 200 day moving average is $210.50. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eric H. Reynolds sold 1,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $378,315.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,855.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 468,528 shares of company stock valued at $94,686,881. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in The Clorox by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in The Clorox by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Clorox by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in The Clorox by 1,928.4% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 69,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,966,000 after purchasing an additional 65,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.