The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 99.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,531 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 11,293.4% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 79,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 79,054 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 39.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 26,728 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 28.1% in the third quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 58,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

KO stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.81. 846,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,565,318. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.40. The company has a market capitalization of $214.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

