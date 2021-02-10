The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.65

Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.65 and last traded at $16.65, with a volume of 369 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SSP shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of The E.W. Scripps in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

In other news, VP Mark L. Koors sold 11,452 shares of The E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $148,876.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of The E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,452 shares of company stock worth $303,876. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The E.W. Scripps in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The E.W. Scripps in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in The E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in The E.W. Scripps by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in The E.W. Scripps by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

