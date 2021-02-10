The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,765 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $38,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,197,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,700,000 after purchasing an additional 555,203 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,406,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 315.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,897,000 after purchasing an additional 403,281 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,818,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 603,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,551,000 after acquiring an additional 190,946 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.65.

NYSE:EL opened at $279.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $284.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 4,234 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total transaction of $1,081,871.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,186.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 842 shares in the company, valued at $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,015,146 shares of company stock worth $491,827,782. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.