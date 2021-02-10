The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $52,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,210,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,030,150,000 after buying an additional 370,673 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,623,767,000 after buying an additional 1,392,213 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,974,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $597,721,000 after buying an additional 26,750 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $468,377,000 after acquiring an additional 142,884 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $301.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $309.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $280.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.62. The firm has a market cap of $103.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.59.

In other news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

