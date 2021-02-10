The Graph (GRT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $740.33 Million

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. During the last week, The Graph has traded 43.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One The Graph token can now be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a market cap of $1.42 billion and $740.33 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00059739 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.85 or 0.01132831 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00055761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006234 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00029887 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,523.01 or 0.05594912 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00018370 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00044968 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00031899 BTC.

The Graph Profile

GRT is a token. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Token Trading

The Graph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

