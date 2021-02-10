The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TGOD.TO) (TSE:TGOD) Shares Gap Up to $0.55

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TGOD.TO) (TSE:TGOD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.55, but opened at $0.65. The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TGOD.TO) shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 8,171,942 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$280.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TGOD.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TGOD)

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis for health and wellness markets in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TGOD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TGOD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.