The Heavitree Brewery PLC (HVTA.L) (LON:HVTA) Shares Gap Down to $267.00

The Heavitree Brewery PLC (HVTA.L) (LON:HVTA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $267.00, but opened at $220.00. The Heavitree Brewery PLC (HVTA.L) shares last traded at $267.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 267.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 273.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03.

The Heavitree Brewery PLC (HVTA.L) Company Profile (LON:HVTA)

The Heavitree Brewery PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases and operates public houses in the United Kingdom. Its pubs offer various facilities, such as beer garden, children's play area, food, waterside location, and parking and accommodation services. The company also owns freehold land in the United States.

