The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,528 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.0% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $12,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amarillo National Bank grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.4% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, DAGCO Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $276.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.97. The company has a market capitalization of $297.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

