The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the business services provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

The Interpublic Group of Companies has raised its dividend payment by 41.7% over the last three years.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of IPG traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.15. The stock had a trading volume of 123,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $26.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays started coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.