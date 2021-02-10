The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Stake Trimmed by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82,279 shares during the quarter. The Interpublic Group of Companies accounts for about 2.3% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 70,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

IPG traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846,208. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.70. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $26.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

IPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.