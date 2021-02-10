The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) were down 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.96 and last traded at $24.55. Approximately 9,038,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 4,038,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. Barclays started coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Moffett Nathanson raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.74.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 161.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile (NYSE:IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

