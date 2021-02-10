The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.43.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of LOVE opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $782.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average of $35.24. The Lovesac has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $61.46.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The company had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.14 million. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Lovesac will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 6,816 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $283,886.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,930,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $296,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,523 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,924.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 859,197 shares of company stock valued at $36,598,021 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of The Lovesac by 2,742.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the third quarter valued at $2,971,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in The Lovesac by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 668,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,333 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in The Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at $2,387,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

