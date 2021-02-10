The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Shares of MTW traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.02. The stock had a trading volume of 17,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,982. The firm has a market cap of $519.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.02. The Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Manitowoc from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Manitowoc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.