The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Shares of MTW traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.02. The stock had a trading volume of 17,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,982. The firm has a market cap of $519.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.02. The Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Manitowoc from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Manitowoc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Earnings History for The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW)

