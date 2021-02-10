The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Position Lessened by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of The Middleby worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 83.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 306.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 275.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the fourth quarter worth $265,000.

MIDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. CL King downgraded shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $136.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.25 and its 200-day moving average is $114.69. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $149.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

