The Mission Group plc (TMG.L) (LON:TMG) Plans GBX 1.53 Dividend

The Mission Group plc (TMG.L) (LON:TMG) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of The Mission Group plc (TMG.L) stock opened at GBX 85.10 ($1.11) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 69.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 62.66. The Mission Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 33.25 ($0.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £77.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of The Mission Group plc (TMG.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services for the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

