The Mosaic (MOS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect The Mosaic to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The Mosaic has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $29.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average of $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, VTB Capital cut The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

