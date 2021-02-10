The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Plans Dividend of $0.05

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) declared a dividend on Friday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of HYB opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47. The New America High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $9.37.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

