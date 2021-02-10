The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Plans Dividend of $0.05

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) declared a dividend on Friday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
Shares of HYB opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47. The New America High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $9.37.
The New America High Income Fund Company Profile
