The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) Trading Down 5.2%

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) was down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.22 and last traded at $19.33. Approximately 652,879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 4,304,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.38.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on The Peck from $9.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get The Peck alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $102.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93.

The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The Peck had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter.

In related news, EVP Frederick Myrick, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of The Peck stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $155,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Peck stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of The Peck as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK)

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for The Peck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Peck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.